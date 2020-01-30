Smart Grid Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 | Share and Top Smart Grid Company’s – Wipro, Oracle, Fujitsu, Huawei

“Smart Grid Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2020-2025). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Smart Grid Market overview:

The Smart Grid Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the Smart Grid market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Smart Grid Market.

The Global Smart Grid Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Software, Hardware Application, Services, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Software segment, the Smart Grid Market is sub segmented into Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Network Management, Grid Asset Management, Substation Automation, Smart Grid Security, Billing and Customer Information System. Based on Services segment, the Smart Grid Market is sub segmented into Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Based on End Use Industry segment, the Smart Grid Market is sub segmented into Automotive, Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing Industry, Building Automation.

On the basis of Software segment, the Smart Grid Market has smart grid distribution management, substation automation, smart grid network management, grid asset management, advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid security, and billing and customer information system segments. The smart grid distribution management helps utilities in providing consistent, safe, and proficient power by offering advanced analytics, monitoring, training, and optimization by integrating OMS, EMS, DMS, DRM, and SCADA. Key growth drivers for the smart grid distribution management software market include the growing smart grid technology market, increasing adoption of distributed renewable generation, and regulatory pressure for reducing carbon emission.

As per regional analysis, North America is estimated to be the largest Smart Grid Market in 2018, owing to the early adoption of smart grid projects. Developed economies of the United State and Canada invest heavily in leading platforms of the Smart Grid Market.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Smart Grid Market are ABB, Siemens, Cisco, Belden, Deutsche Telekom, Microchip Technology Inc, Itron, Fujitsu, GE, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Landis+GYR, Aclara Technologies, Open Systems International, International Business Machines Corporation, Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation

Latest Industry Updates:

Fujitsu:- Business leaders are impatient for the arrival of quantum computing and eager to take advantage of the disruptive process optimization it promises, according to new research1 released today by Fujitsu and conducted by independent analyst firm PAC, a teknowlogy Group Company.

As pressure on organizations rises, the research confirms more and more businesses are frustrated by the slow pace of progress in quantum computing and are excited by today’s availability of the Fujitsu Digital Annealer – a bridging technology able to solve intractable problems at speed, and therefore capable of bringing transformative benefits to businesses right away.

Despite quantum computing being in its infancy today, there is already pent-up demand for its disruptive power, with 81% of business leaders surveyed in the research believing that its arrival will accelerate the optimization of business, logistical and industrial processes, help deliver digital transformation and ensure they remain competitive in fast-changing markets. Businesses are also frustrated with the slow pace at which the technology is developing, with the study revealing that 50% of respondents do not expect quantum computing to go mainstream in the next decade. At the same time, 89% believe that the insufficient computing power of today’s technology is holding back their business from taking full advantage of combinatorial optimization2 – the process of identifying the optimal solution among a huge array of options – in order to revolutionize business processes.

