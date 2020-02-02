Smart Grid Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- GE, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Itron

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Smart Grid Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Smart Grid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Smart Grid market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Smart Grid players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Smart Grid industry situations. According to the research, the Smart Grid market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Smart Grid market.

Global Smart Grid Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Smart Grid Market include:

GE

Schneider Electric

ABB

Siemens

Itron

Cisco

Aclara

Landis+Gyr

OSI

Oracle

Wipro

IBM

Honeywell

Eaton

S&C

Electric Company

Kamstrup

Trilliant Holdings

Globema

Tech Mahindra