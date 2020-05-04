Smart Gas Market Emerging Trends, Share and Forecast with Top Vendors | Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Emerson Electric and More

Smart Gas Market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report has information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the Smart Gas Market.

Global Smart Gas Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of adoption of t of smart gas systems in the industrial sector.

Top Key Competitors:

ABB (Switzerland), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini. (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Elster Group SE (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Sensus (U.S.), Silver SpringNetworks (U.S.),Verizon (U.S.), (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Emerson Electric(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), are few among others.

Smart Gas Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid urbanization and technological advancements are driving the market for global smart gas.

There is increase in global energy demand that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is increase in amount of economic and regulatory support that is also driving the market growth.

There is lack of awareness and skilled workforce in gas market which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Smart Gas Market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America contributes a largest share in the global market, owing to the rapid development of sector in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies of the region, especially in China and India.

