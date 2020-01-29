Smart Clothing Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2017 to 2022

Smart Clothing Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Smart Clothing Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Smart Clothing Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2022 as the forecast timeframe.

Why region remains the top consumer of Smart Clothing in forecast period 2017 to 2022?

Which product type is most preferred by consumers?

How will the Smart Clothing Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Smart Clothing players using to get an edge over their rivals?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Smart Clothing Market?

competitive landscape is elaborately discussed in the report while shedding light on key factors that players cash in on to secure a strong position in the global smart clothing market. The authors of the report also provide regional analysis of the global smart clothing market.

Market Definition

Smart clothing a.k.a. e-textiles are fabrics that allow electronics to be embedded in them and digital components such as a light and a battery. Smart clothing offers added value to consumers with the integration of new technologies. Smart clothing enables seamless integration of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, and other electronics. Smart clothing could be of two types, i.e. aesthetic and performance-enhancing. Smart clothing that change color and light up can be categorized under the aesthetic type. On the other hand, military, extreme sports, and athletic are common applications of performance-enhancing smart clothing.

Which product will attract larger demand in the global smart clothing market?

Which industry vertical will contribute the most to the global smart clothing market?

Will passive smart textile technology retain dominance in the global smart clothing market?

Will North America gain a lion’s share of the global smart clothing market?

Competitive Landscape

This report digs deep into various aspects of the business of top players operating in the global smart clothing market, viz. MAD Apparel Inc., Carré Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., Sensoria Inc., and OMsignal Inc.

NB: Besides the aforementioned companies, the report profiles other prominent names of the global smart clothing market such as Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, and Wearable X.

