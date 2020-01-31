Smart Cards Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2028

The study on the Smart Cards market Smart Cards Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Smart Cards market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Smart Cards market’s growth parameters.

Analytical Insights Contained at the Report

Estimated revenue Rise of the Smart Cards market throughout the prediction phase

Factors expected to Help the growth of the Smart Cards market

The growth potential of the Smart Cards marketplace in various regions

Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption pattern of this Smart Cards

Company profiles of top players at the Smart Cards market

Key Word Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

segmented as follows:

By Type

By Component

By End Use

By Access Type

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Contact Card

Contactless Card

Dual Card

Hybrid Card

The contact card segment accounted for highest revenue share of 64.0% in the overall smart card market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the contactless card segment with 19.4%.

The next segment encompasses the analysis of the global smart card market on the basis of component and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Micro- Controller Card

Memory Card

The micro- controller card segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of revenue contribution share, the micro- controller card segment accounted for 71.3% of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to sustain its domination during the forecast years.

The end use segment analyzes the market on the basis of smart card end use applications and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented into:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility

The telecommunication segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value during the forecast period. The telecommunication revenue contribution was 48.7% of the total global smart card revenue in 2015 and the segment is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast years. Revenue from financial service, retail and loyalty segment is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.2% over the forecast years. The segment is expected to contribute 18.5% in terms of revenue by 2024 end to the global smart card market.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report also includes market share of leading players in Europe, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, and the U.S. on the basis of card type and end use application. The key players profiled in the report include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto N.V., Insidesecure SA, CPI Card Group Inc., Morpho SA, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke, and Devrient GmbH Watchdata Technologies among others.

