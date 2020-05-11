Smart Cards Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2027

The global Smart Cards market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Cards market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Cards market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Cards market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Cards market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

By Type

By Component

By End Use

By Access Type

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Contact Card

Contactless Card

Dual Card

Hybrid Card

The contact card segment accounted for highest revenue share of 64.0% in the overall smart card market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the contactless card segment with 19.4%.

The next segment encompasses the analysis of the global smart card market on the basis of component and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Micro- Controller Card

Memory Card

The micro- controller card segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of revenue contribution share, the micro- controller card segment accounted for 71.3% of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to sustain its domination during the forecast years.

The end use segment analyzes the market on the basis of smart card end use applications and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented into:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility

The telecommunication segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value during the forecast period. The telecommunication revenue contribution was 48.7% of the total global smart card revenue in 2015 and the segment is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast years. Revenue from financial service, retail and loyalty segment is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.2% over the forecast years. The segment is expected to contribute 18.5% in terms of revenue by 2024 end to the global smart card market.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report also includes market share of leading players in Europe, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, and the U.S. on the basis of card type and end use application. The key players profiled in the report include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto N.V., Insidesecure SA, CPI Card Group Inc., Morpho SA, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke, and Devrient GmbH Watchdata Technologies among others.

Each market player encompassed in the Smart Cards market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

