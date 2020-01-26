Smart Cards Market 2019 Global and Regional Analysis by Industry Outlook, Dynamics, Revenue and Forecast By 2025

The global smart cards market size is projected to reach USD 32.65 billion by 2025. The factors that are driving smart cards market include rapid technological developments in the field of payment techniques such as contactless cards, decrease in speed of transaction time and capacity for storing data in chip cards, standardization of cards by regulatory authorities, improved security.

The global smart cards market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global smart cards market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global smart cards industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global smart card industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Global smart cards market has tough competition amongst the ingrained and emerging players. These companies aim to gain an advantage over other companies by launching new and innovative products in the market. For instance, in January 2018, Gemalto introduced biometric-based EMV card for both contactless and contact cards

The “Global Smart Cards Market Size by Type (Contact, Contactless, Hybrid and Dual Interface), by Application (Payment & Banking, Government & Healthcare, Telecom, Device Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, & rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of APAC)), and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Based on the type of smart cards, the market is bifurcated into contact, contactless, hybrid and dual interface. The contact smart card segment dominated the market in 2018 by occupying the highest share of about 33% in 2018 followed by contactless cards. The market for contactless cards is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.23% during the forecast period.

Based on the smart card applications, global smart cards market has been segmented into categories like payment and banking, government and healthcare, telecom, device manufacturing, and others. Telecom application segment dominated the market by occupying 37.0% market share in 2018 followed by banking and payments application segment. The market for smart cards in the telecom industry is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to the increasing demand for sim cards and growing telecom industry globally.

The global smart cards market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific occupied the highest share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The presence of growing economies such as India and China where demand for SIM cards is highest due to overpopulation are the reasons for the highest market share of Asia Pacific.

The major players of global smart cards market include CardLogix Corporation, Perfect Plastic Printing, Gemalto, CPI Card Group, Oberthur Technologies, Valid USA, Inc, Giesecke & Devrient, Goldpac Group Ltd, MCT Cards & Technology Pvt. Ltd, DZ card.

