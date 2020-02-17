You are here

Smart Card Technologies Market Analysis Focuses on Innovations & Opportunities Experienced Across Major Economies, reports By TMR

[email protected]

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction – 1
Study Goals and Objectives- 1
Reasons for Doing This Study – 1
Scope of Report – 1
Information Sources – 1
Methodology – 2
Regional Breakdown – 2
Analyst’s Credentials – 5
Related BCC Research Reports- 5

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights – 7

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background – 10
History of the Smart Card – 10
What is a Smart Card? – 10
Smart Card Parts – 11
SIM Card Form Factors – 12
Integrated Circuit Components – 13
Micro-module – 13

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type – 17
Contact Card Market – 20
Memory Cards – 22
Optical Memory Cards – 22
Microprocessor and Multifunction Cards – 23
Cryptographic Coprocessor Cards – 23
Contactless Card Market – 23
Proximity and Active Cards – 26
Vicinity of Passive Cards – 26
Hybrid and Dual-Interface Card Market – 26

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by End User – 30
Consumers – 30
Enterprises – 30
Government and Nonprofit – 31

Make an enquiry before buying:  https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12287/Single

Related posts