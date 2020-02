Smart Bathrooms Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues at 10.7% CAGR by 2023

Global smart bathrooms market is expected to reach $2.52 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Increase in investments to build smart homes, surge in development of non-residential infrastructure, and rise in awareness for energy & water conservation and hygiene have boosted the growth of the global smart bathroom market. Moreover, trend of lavish and state-of-the-art home products owing to surge in consumer disposable income supplements the market growth. However, high installation & maintenance costs hamper market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements and growing urbanization are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

It has been observed that intelligent bathroom products have become a style statement in developed nations including U.S., U.K., Germany, and France. Furthermore, the industry participants are offering innovative hygiene technologies including UV lighting, auto flush, Bluetooth connectivity, and auto open seat covers to provide better bathroom experience to the consumers.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4387

Hand dryers segment held lion’s share

The hand dryers segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-fourth of total market share, owing to its advanced features that help save energy costs and eliminate bacteria from the surface of hands. However, the touchless faucets segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased concerns regarding health hygiene, especially in the commercial building. Moreover, the report includes other segments such as smart windows, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart toilets, and others.

Residential segment to manifest fastest growth by 2023

The residential segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the study period, owing to increasing expenditure by consumers to enhance the aesthetic appeal and surge in disposable income in the developed and developing economies. However, non-residential segment held the largest share, contributing about three-fifths of the total revenue in 2017. This is attributed to high adoption rate of smart bathroom products by facilities such as hotels, hospitals, and offices to enhance the appearance of washrooms.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4387

Asia-Pacific region to portray fastest growth through 2023

Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, owing to growth in awareness and rise in government support about health & hygiene and increase in adoption of smart bathrooms in restaurants, offices, and hotels. However, North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing more than one-third of the market share, owing to rapid technologically advanced products such as hand dryers, smart toilets, and touchless soap dispensers and increase in concerns regarding high water consumption that encourage home and business owners to replace older and inefficient toilets with newer models that consume less water.

Major market players

The major companies analyzed in the report include American Standard Brands, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Delta Faucet Company, Jacuzzi, Kohler, Bradley Corporation, Cleveland Faucet Group (MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Novellini, Roca Sanitario, Toto Ltd., Pfister (Spectrum Brands), and Sloan Valve.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research