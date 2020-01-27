Smart Bathroom Market 2020-2027 Production (K Units) and Growth Rate, Production Process Analysis

Report Title: – Global Smart Bathroom Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Smart Bathroom Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Smart Bathroom Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Smart Bathroom Industry.

It provides the Smart Bathroom industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction , With the advent of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things and growing demand for automation, the market smart bathroom is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Introduction of hi-tech toilets and soaking tubs is believed to have a positive impact on the growth of smart bathroom market. Also, the increase in popularity of digital faucets is expected to drive the growth of smart bathroom market. Giants like Kohler, LIXIL, and TOTO among others are coming up with various smart bathroom products and accessories in order to make the bathrooms smarter. , The global smart bathroom market is expected to reach approximately USD 10.93 billion by 2023, growing at 10.74% CAGR from 2017 to 2023., The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, connectivity, end-user, and region. , By product type, the market is segmented into hi-tech toilets, soaking tubs, digital faucets, and others. The hi-tech toilets accounted for the largest market share valued at USD 2,806.30 million in 2017. The segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period to reach USD 5,576.01 million by 2023. Soaking tubs constitute the second largest segment by product type and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period 2017–2023. , By connectivity, the market is segmented as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G. According to Research analysis, Bluetooth is the prime connectivity method used to connect smart bathroom accessory components and generated USD 3,761.25 million in 2017 which is estimated to grow at a 10.44% CAGR in the forecast period. Whereas, Wi-Fi is expected to gain substantial market demand in the coming years due to its ease of use and flexibility and is projected to grow at a 12.06% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023., By end-users, the market is segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial sector is estimated to be the prominent end-user segment for smart bathrooms. Commercial sector accounted for the largest market in 2017, with a market value of USD 4,883.45 million which is projected to grow at CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. Whereas, the residential segment is expected to grow at a 11.08% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023

Global Smart Bathroom Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain), Toto Ltd (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Duravit AG (Germany), Bradley Corporation (US), Fortune Brands (Canada) and Masco Corporation (China) among others

Target Audience

Smart Bathroom manufacturers

Smart Bathroom Suppliers

Smart Bathroom companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

