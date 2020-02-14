Smart Agriculture Market 2016 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

The demand for Smart Agriculture Industry is anticipated to be high for the next six years. By considering this demand we provide latest Smart Agriculture Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2025. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.

Smart Agriculture Market is expected to grow US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016.

Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non – vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for efficient production of livestock.

Key trend which will predominantly affect the market in coming year is upcoming technological advancement in this field. It is predicted that the upcoming technological advancements in this industry would enable the farmers to regulate the requirements of a crop at any explicit location and instant in a way that will be increasingly accurate, and from a distance.

The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the development and adoption of smart agriculture techniques. The future technological advancement in the smart agriculture is expected to ease out the lengthy procedures involved in crop production and also support in making the supply chain of this market more effective.

The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and to meet such rapidly increasing demands, it has become very important to adopt technologies that provide better result in less time and cost.

Global smart agriculture market has been categorized by Product type majorly into three categories; hardware, software and services. The hardware segment further comprises of sensors-based monitoring system, smart detection systems, GPS enabled ranging system and drones.

Whereas the services segment comprises of supply chain management, climate information and other (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service). The software and services market are expected to witness highest growth rates, whereas the hardware segment is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the smart agriculture industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Global Smart Agriculture Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Global Smart Agriculture Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Smart Agriculture Market – Global

7 Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis – By Product Type

8 Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis – By Application

9 Global Smart Agriculture Market – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Global Smart Agriculture Market – Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

