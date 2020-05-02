Small Scale LNG Market 2020 Segmented by Industry Growth, Size, Upcoming Trend and Key Manufacturers -Small Scale LNG Market 2019 Gazprom, Engie SA, Honeywell International Inc, Skangas AS, IHI Corporation, Prometheus Energy, Cryostar, GE Oil & Gas, Novat

Small Scale LNG Market 2020 research report presents a complete assessment of Variable industry’s new upgrades, censorious trends, size, growth, share, segments and present scenarios forecast. This study also analyzes the market status, market future trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Overview: Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high.

Small Scale LNG Market: Competitive Players:

Gazprom (Russia), Engie SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), The Linde Group (Germany), Skangas AS (Norway), IHI Corporation (Japan), Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S), Prometheus Energy (U.S), Cryostar (U.S.), GE Oil & Gas (U.S.), Novatek (Russia)

Additionally The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production & transmission, treatment & liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user.

Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and reclassification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market.

•North America

•Europe

•India

•China

•Japan

•Middle East & Africa

•South America

Lastly, the report also focuses on Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market segment by Type, split into

•Liquefaction Terminal

•Regasification Terminal

Market segment by Application, split into

•Utilities

•Residential

•Industrial

•Commercial

•Marine

•Transportation

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Scale LNG are as follows:

•History Year: 2014 – 2020

•Base Year: 2020

•Estimated Year: 2020

•Forecast Year: 2020 – 2025

The Global Small Scale LNG Market analyzing 15 Chapters in detail:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Small Scale LNG Production by Regions

5 Small Scale LNG Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Small Scale LNG Study

14 Appendix

15 Company Profile

