Small Satellite Services Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2024

The Global Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%. Satellite can be defined as a planet or a machine revolving around a planet or a star. Man-made satellites are launched in the space to revolve around the Earth or other planets for various operations. Space sector is experiencing significant change because of rapid technology advancement. Small satellite is a rising type of spacecraft which is made by advanced hardware and software resulting in high performance in small package. Small satellites based on mass can be defined as satellite with mass of less than 500 kg. In comparison with conventional satellites, small satellites have short product development cycle resulting in low cost.

Small Satellite Services Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Trend of Satellite Miniaturization

Minimizing the size of satellites reduces the overall time and cost required for production of satellites. Also small size satellites are helpful for the operation which conventional satellites cannot perform due to their size. These factors are expected to contribute in the growth of small satellite service market during forecast period.

Supportive Government Policies

Small satellite is a rising technology in the space industry which is efficient in operation and low in cost. Government policies supports the manufacturing and launch of these satellites as they help in various industries and also at academic level. Supportive policies by regulating authorities impel industry people to tap into this market. Thus, this factor will expected to support the aggressive growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

Shorter Life Span

Small satellites have shorter life span compared to conventional satellites. As these satellites are usually in lower orbit, they are facing atmospheric drag which results in depleting life span. Once the satellite becomes incapable of performing assigned operation new satellite will be required, this would impact overall investment. Hence, this factor may restraint the growth of the market.

Small Satellite Services Market: Key Segments

Component segment includes: Payload, Flight Processor, Antennas, Propulsion Systems, Ground Station Equipment, Star Tracker, and Others

and Product type segment includes: PocketQube (below 1kg), Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg), Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg), Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)

Application segment includes: Research and Development, Communication, Remote Sensing and

and End user segment includes: Civil, Non-profit, and Military

and Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Small Satellite Services Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Small Satellite Services Market, by Component

Payload

Flight Processor

Antennas

Propulsion Systems

Ground Station Equipment

Star Tracker

Others

Small Satellite Services Market, by Product Type

PocketQube (below 1kg)

Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg) CubeSats

Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg)

Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)

Small Satellite Services Market, by Application

Research and Development

Communication

Remote Sensing

Others

Civil

Non-profit

Military

Small Satellite Services Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Sweden Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



