Small Animal Imaging Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2026

“Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market (Technology, Application and Geography) – Size, Share, Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013-2020″, forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2014 to 2020. Optical imaging modality is and would continue to be the most preferred imaging technology for clinical research organizations (CROs) through 2020, largely due to high sensitivity, economic pricing and a broad scope of applications. Such factors would eventually push the optical imaging technology segment to contribute about 40% of the global small animal imaging market revenue by 2020.

Rising number of pre-clinical research, increasing investments by the CROs in the research activities, growing number of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements, namely combination of high resolution MRI with other imaging modalities are the few factors empowering the global market. Spatial resolution multimodal imaging, Cerenkov Bioluminescence Imaging and real time storage multimodal imaging system collectively contribute to the significance of small animal imaging (in-vivo) systems in the drug development and translational research. These technologies exemplify the recent and unique advancements in the field of diagnostic devices, amplifying the scope of applications in pre-clinical as well as clinical research. However, stringent regulatory impositions coupled with inadequate reimbursement policies would restrain the market growth to a certain extent. However, faster commercialization of cost-efficient devices would ease the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Most common small animal in-vivo imaging devices used in pre-clinical applications are micro-MRI, optical imaging, and nuclear imaging modalities, namely as the micro-PET and micro-SPECT, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT and optical imaging. Owing to the versatility of imaging modalities, they are used in a variety of biomedical applications such as monitoring treatment responses, assessing bio-distribution patterns, cancer cell detection, and longitudinal as well as epigenetic studies. Routine application of imaging in bio-distribution and drug monitoring together contributed to ~60% of the market in 2013. Existing potential growth opportunities in oncological research would make the cancer cell detection application market lucrative and thus, would emerge as a fastest growing application market segment during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study: