Slip Additives Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Slip Additives Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Slip Additives industry. Slip Additives market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Slip Additives industry.. The Slip Additives market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The slip additives market was valued at USD 200.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach 270.1 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 while the forecast period is from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Slip Additives market research report:

Fine Organics Industries , Croda International PLC , PMC Biogenix, Inc. , Lubrizol Corporation , BASF SE , Emery Oleochemicals Group , Honeywell International Inc. , Evonik Industries AG , BYK Additives & Instruments , Lonza Group , Wacker Chemie AG, Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd, PCC Chemax, Inc., Arkema SA, Akrochem Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Faci SAP, Michelman, Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, Struktol Company of America, LLC

By Type

Fatty Amides, Erucamide , Oleamide , Steramide, Others (Behenamide and Secondary Amides), Waxes & Polysiloxanes, Others (Esters and Salts)

By Carrier Resin

LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP, Others (PET, EVA, Polystyrene, and Acrylics)

By Application

Packaging, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Others (Industrial and Agricultural), Non-packaging,

The global Slip Additives market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Slip Additives market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Slip Additives. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Slip Additives Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Slip Additives market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Slip Additives market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Slip Additives industry.

