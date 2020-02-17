Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Growth, Demand and Key Players size 2026

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.67 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 4.73%.

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market

Sliding vane air motor market is segmented by offering, application, end user industry, and by region.

Based offering, sliding vane air motor market is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising demand in industrial solutions for rotary air motor.

On the basis of application, sliding vane air motor market is divided by tool, industrial equipment, and others. Industrial equipment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period.

In terms of end user industry, sliding vane air motor market is classified by automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Automotive segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising trend of automation and adoption of automated solutions across the industry.

Rising technological advancement, rising demand for performance efficiency in hazardous conditions, increasing investment in superior tool and high power to weight ratio, rising investment towards superior industrial system & tools, sliding vane air motor has consumes less fuel, sliding vane air motor output can easily modified with regulating air supply, rising demand for tool of faster capabilities, increased investments in R&D, are act as major driving factors to the market and at same time leakage of air, high energy consumption, and less scope in heavy duty applications will hamper the market.

In terms of region, sliding vane air motor market is classified by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increasing manufacturing and economies in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in sliding vane air motor market are Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., SANEI Co. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand, Bibus AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, San-Ei Seiki Seisakusho Co. Ltd., and Ferry Produits.

Scope of the Report Sliding Vane Air Motor Market

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, by Offering

• Product

• Component

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, by Application

• Tool

• Industrial Equipment

• Others

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, by End User Industry

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market

• Atlas Copco

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Altra Industrial Motion

• Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

• SANEI Co. Ltd.

• Ingersoll-Rand

• Bibus AG

• FIAM

• Desoutter Industrial Tools

• Globe Airmotors

• Sommer-Technik

• San-Ei Seiki Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

• Ferry Produits

