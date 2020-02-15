slide stainers market Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026

Global slide stainers market was valued US$ 2.68 Bn in 2017 andis expected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.83 % during a forecast period.

Stain is a substance used to give color to tissues & cells and to facilitate microscopic study & identification. Slide stainers automate the staining of prepared cytology & histology tissue samples by diffusing tints into the samples through surface adsorption, direct staining, indirect staining, and mordant staining.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population, and rising automation in laboratories are also boosting the growth of the market. Growing healthcare expenses and high-growth opportunities in the emerging industry is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled technicians and product recalls are limiting the growth of the market.

The reagents segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing occurrence of chronic & infectious diseases, growing healthcare expenses. Rising public awareness and growing demand for automation in diagnostics & clinical research are also increasing the growth of the reagents segment.

The special staining is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the special staining technique provides extra information which cannot be obtained with hematoxylin & eosin routine staining technique. Moreover, special staining is also supporting to researchers to distinguish between normal & diseased tissue samples.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases in this region. The huge patient population, rising healthcare spending, and increasing interest of key players in this region are driving the growth of Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Key player operating in the global slide stainers market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocare Medical, Biogenex, Danaher Corporation, Elitechgroup, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Data Company Inc., Hardy Diagnostics, Merck Group, Sakura Finetechnical, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Slide Stainers Market:

Global Slide Stainers Market, by Product:

Reagents

Equipment

Consumables & Accessories

Global Slide Stainers Market, by Technology:

Hematoxylin & Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

Global Slide Stainers Market, by End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Global Slide Stainers Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

