Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Forecast (2020-2027) Report: Regions, Production, and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast

Report Title: Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction, Sleep bruxism or nocturnal tooth grinding is a medical condition indicated by the clenching or grinding of teeth during sleep. The global sleeping bruxism treatment market is estimated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep bruxism, growth in child population, changing lifestyle, and rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep bruxism is a sleep-related movement disorder, characterized by teeth grinding and jaw clenching during sleep. Since the past few years, it has been reported that the prevalence of the disease has increased. According to a study published by the Sleep Research Society, the general prevalence of sleep bruxism was estimated to range from 5.0 to 8.0% in 2016. In the presence of such trends, the reported cases of headaches and tooth wear due to sleep bruxism are estimated to increase, thereby, mounting a negative impact on patients’ lives. Few effective ways to avoid such complications associated with the disease include the administration of medication, antidepressants, and muscle relaxants and wearing a mouth guard, besides others. Thus, it is estimated that the increasing prevalence of sleep bruxism is subsequently increasing the demand for available therapeutic options involving antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and mouth guard, besides others. Conclusively, it is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow during the forecast period., However, factors such as the limited availability of treatment options and the high cost of custom fit night guards restrain the market growth. There is no specific cure, i.e., medications are not very effective for the treatment of sleep bruxism. In such circumstances, it becomes important to manage the consequences of the disorder by available preventative measures, which involves the application of mandibular advancement devices, occlusal splints, stress management, drugs, occlusal splints, and others. A variety of medications such as anti-anxiety drugs and muscle relaxants are significantly employed in the treatment of sleep bruxism. However, it is reported that such medication options come with the capping of side effects such as constipation, nausea, and muscle weakness, amongst others. Following the same course, it is evident that bruxism mouth-guards ground down with time during bruxism episodes. Thus, it is estimated that available treatment options are not effective and incorporate side effects, making the patients reluctant to opt for available treatment options. This makes the market to lag during the study., , The global sleeping bruxism treatment market is estimated to reach USD 168.74 million by 2023, from USD 118.02 million in 2017. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023., The sleeping bruxism treatment market comprises a variety of products. Based on the treatment type, the global market for sleeping bruxism treatments is segmented into primary bruxism and secondary bruxism. In primary bruxism, the chewing muscle activity and the autonomic nervous system is triggered by sleep arousals that eventually lead to teeth grinding. The primary bruxism segment held the largest market share and is estimated to reach USD 168.74 million by 2023 from USD 118.02 million in 2017., The global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented into diagnosis types which are inclusive of clinical examination, electromyographic methods, polysomnography, x-ray, and others. , Based on treatment, the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented into dental approaches and medication. Dental approaches are the first line treatment given to the patients of sleeping bruxism and include splints and mouth guards. Thus, dental approaches account for the largest market share. , Based on the cause, the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) malocclusion, and others. Obstructive sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that is characterized by repetitive breathing interruption in sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, one in four people with obstructive sleep apnea, clench their teeth in sleep. Thus, obstructive sleep apnea is one of the major causes of sleeping bruxism and held the largest segment in 2017. , Based on its patient type, the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Sleep bruxism occurs in children when they are taking a sound sleep and are under stress. Anger and nervousness lead to bruxism in kids. According to KidsHealth, three out of every ten children suffer from sleep bruxism. Hence, the pediatric segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. , On the basis of end-user, the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Dental clinics offer mouth guards, splints, orthodontic treatment and dental corrections. The increased use of dental approaches for teeth restoration accounts for a major market share of the sleep bruxism treatment market

Key Players: –

The key players for the sleeping bruxism treatment market include Randmark Dental Products, LLC, S4S Dental Laboratory, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carestream Dental, PLANMECA OY, and others.

Target Audience

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment manufacturers

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Suppliers

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Sleeping Bruxism Treatment

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment market, by Type

6 global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment market, By Application

7 global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

