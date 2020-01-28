Skin Lighteners Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Skin Lighteners market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Skin Lighteners market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Skin Lighteners market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Skin Lighteners market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Skin Lighteners market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Skin Lighteners market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

leading vendors in the market has led to frequent unveiling of innovative products. Another noticeable trend in the market is the use of plant extracts such as aloe vera, green tea extracts, marine algae extract, grape seed extract, mulberry extract, flavonoids, etc. in formulating products because of the rising ranks of discerning consumers preferring natural ingredients. Such plant extract-based skin lighteners aid in lowering melanin production and increase collagen production, thereby making the skin healthy and spot-free.

One factor discouraging the growth in the market is the presence of certain active ingredients, namely skin lighteners and hydroquinone in skin lighteners which can cause harm to the skin. In fact, hydroquinone is already banned in some countries or can be had only if prescribed by a dermatologist.

Global Skin Lighteners Market: Regional Outlook

North America leads the global skin lighteners market with maximum share and Europe follows next. This is mainly because of the strong spending capacity of the people, awareness about skin whiteners, an advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a proper regulatory framework in place. Asia Pacific is also considered a lucrative market for skin lighteners because of a strong desire among people in the region for a lighter skin tone, increasing disposable income, and a fast developing healthcare infrastructure. India and China are frontrunners in the market in Asia Pacific by dint of their huge population and growing awareness among them about the various skin lighteners in the market. Japan too is a key market in the region because of its improving healthcare infrastructure.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players in the global market for skin lighteners are Beiersdorf AG, Clarins SA, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Elder Health Care Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kao Corporation, Emami Limited, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Limited, and Jolen Inc.

Global Skin Lighteners Market is segmented as:

Global Skin Lighteners Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

