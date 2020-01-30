Skin Graft Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2025

The global skin graft market is expected to reach US$ 1371.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as an increasing number of burn injuries, increasing demand for skin grafts and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific skin graft market is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.9% to US$ 259.7 Mn 2025 from US$ 132.8 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, increasing focus of industry players in India and Japan, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about skin cancer and burn injuries, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Skin grafts are performed when the injured skin has lost its capability to heal itself, hence its operational procedure is expensive. In case of severe skin restoration, the physician may need to obtain skin from another donor, which may make the procedure more expensive compared to the cost if the skin would be if the skin is obtained from the same person. The total cost of the procedure may reach up to $4000 to $9000, excluding post operational treatment and consultation charges. The total cost of skin grafting is decided based on factors such as, the hospitalization charges, donor’s fees, medications, surgeons’ fees, operational charges, post operational charges and consultation fees. The area of wound also determines the cost of the procedure.

SKIN GRAFT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

By Graft Thickness

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Other

By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America Brazil



Company Profiles

Smith & Nephew

Mimedex

Tissue Regenix,

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Organogenesis, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Nouvag

De Soutter Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Avita Medical

