Skin Graft Market Estimated to Account for US$ 1371.9 Mn by the end of 2025 – Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences, Organogenesis, Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag, De Soutter Medical, Braun Melsungen, Avita Medical

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Skin Graft Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In our study, we have segmented the skin graft market by type, graft thickness, equipment, application and end user. Based on type, global skin graft market is segmented as autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. Based on graft thickness, the market is segmented into split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and dermatology clinics.

The Skin graft market is estimated to account for US$ 1371.9 Mn by the end of 2025, and growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 770.5Mn in 2017.

The Growth of the skin graft market is primarily attributed to increasing demand for skin graft, new product launch by market players and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The America Academy of Dermatology states that more than 1 million Americans are living with melanoma and the prevalence is rising. Additionally, the market players are engaged in the development of new skin grafts for various medical applications such as tissue transplant. This is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, use of substitutes to reduce the complication associated with the use of skin graft may hamper the growth of this market at a certain extent.

The Market players are also focusing on strengthening the distribution channels. Increasing number of agreements and partnerships by market players also boost the market growth during the forecast period. In April, 2018, Tissue Regenix began sales of DermaPure after the completion of a manufacturing technical transfer deal with its subsidiary CellRight Technologies Ltd. This expansion will improve the firms production capability and enhance its customer base.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global skin graft market, owing to various factors such as new product development and expansion by market players. The demand for skin graft is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Rising number of burn injuries and increasing demand for skin grafting for treating burn injuries and skin cancer are key drivers for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, government initiatives such as burn injuries prevention and control programmes also stimulate the growth of the market.

The Market for skin graft consists of well-established players across the globe. Some of the prominent players in this market are Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag, De Soutter Medical, Braun Melsungen AG, Avita Medical among others.

