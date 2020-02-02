Skin Care Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- L’Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies, Shiseido Company, Unilever, Johnson and Johnson

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Skin Care Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Skin Care market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Skin Care market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Skin Care players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Skin Care industry situations. According to the research, the Skin Care market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Skin Care market.

Global Skin Care Market was valued at USD 128.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 178.60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Skin Care Market include:

L’Oréal S.A.

The Estée Lauder Companies

Shiseido Company

Unilever

Johnson and Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Revlon