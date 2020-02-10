Single-Use Technologies For Biopharmaceuticals Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, -2024

The global single-use technology in the biopharmaceutical market should reach $5.9 billion by 2024 from $3.5 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% for the period of 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the single use technologies market. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities for the market. Furthermore, it provides intact information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities of key market players. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, and including the future potential of the market. The report will also help to inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to the original equipment manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications and end use. Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers country level analysis of the market to provide a better understanding of major segments.

Report Includes:

– 58 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

– Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

– Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anticancer drugs

– Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors

– Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments Ltd., Corning Inc., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Single-use technologies involve biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment intended to be used once before being discarded. This eliminates the need for cleaning during bioprocessing. These systems typically consist of plastic components that have been sealed and sterilized through gamma irradiation. Single-use systems are also referred to as disposable systems. They provide the biopharmaceutical industry with more flexibility and enable faster development and marketing of products. Single-use systems have become increasingly popular owing to their ease of use in preclinical and clinical testing. Single-use technology is considered one of the crucial fields of development among biopharmaceutical firms. Hence, a large number of biopharmaceutical companies are investing in single-use technologies because of their versatility.

Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is considered to be the biggest limitation. The industry’s willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes considerably more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry. However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use

bioreactor technology is needed. For example, FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not directly mention single use bioreactor technology, despite the fact that a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.

Global single-use technology in the biopharmaceutical market was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2018, and is estimated to reach nearly REDACTED by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include an increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.

The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has in turn increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.

A strong product portfolio is further fueling growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co. and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.