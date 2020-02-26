Single Board Computers Market: North America is expected to witness significant growth

The single board computers are a computer built on one circuit board with all the required features such as microprocessor, memory, and input/output. The single board computers were constructed for exhibition or development systems, for educational systems or for embedded computer controllers. There are wide kind of computers which are portable find have all the components integrated on a single board. These do not follow the concept of slot expansions for peripheral uses.

Single board computers are built comprising of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low-cost 8- or 16-bit processors. The function can also be expanded by connecting the board to the external carrier board, baseboard or backplane this concept is known as computer on module. These have applications in home computers, portable devices, typically gaming (slot machines and video poker), kiosk, and machine control automation to minimize the shape and size of these computers like in notebooks.

Some of the major players in the single board computers industry ecosystem include Eurotech Group, NET Burne, Radisys, VersaLogic Corp., DOO, Olimex, Digi International, Advantech, Mercury Systems, and Adlink Technology. Several Major players uses new product development and acquisition as a key strategies to compete in the single board computers market.

The use of single board circuits in the computers like that of notebooks, smartphones, gaming systems is increasing because of the enhancement in the single board computers market with the upcoming technologies like IoT (internet of things) promoting the use of computers and smart technology in the electronic devices has maximized the global market of single board computers. The advancement of technology like artificial intelligence has made the hardware more complex and compact which requires the use of single board circuit in the computers much more. Apart from the complex structure application of the single board computers, it can also be used in simple computers which contain input and output functions.

The use of single board computers in the deep-sea exploration due to the usage of advanced and complex technologies of these computers to reduce the shape and size. Single board computer are lighter, smaller, more power efficient and are also more reliable than multi board computers. These factors have pushed the use of single board computers in the space projects like that of Ariane, Pegasus rockets and are also used in space shuttles for the complex and advanced computers. High cost of single board computer is expected to limit its uses and promotes the use of normal motherboards, which is expected to be the major challenge to single board computers market growth.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in single board computers market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth and establishment of Internet of Things. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the growth of the single board computers market, owing to the development of IoT infrastructure in China, Japan, and South Korea.

the single board computers market is segmented on the basis of components which is further categorized as solution and service. Based on processor, the market is categorized into ARM, X86, ATOM, and POWERPC. Based on end use the market is divided into industrial automation, aerospace and defense, transportation, medical & healthcare, and entertainment. Based on application, the market is classified into test and measurement, communication, data processing and research. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

