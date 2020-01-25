Single Board Computer Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Single Board Computer market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Single Board Computer Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Single Board Computer industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Single Board Computer market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Single Board Computer market

The Single Board Computer market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Single Board Computer market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Single Board Computer market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1334&source=atm



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Single Board Computer market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Key Trends

Single board computers have carved a name for themselves in the healthcare sector. Major medical equipment have integrated SBCs that assist in providing reliable and capable healthcare solutions and services. Plus, medical electronic devices, customized medical monitoring systems, and fault tolerant wearable computers are making optimum usage of SBCs. The booming electronic goods industry is also dependent on SBCs. Mobile phones, gaming consoles, and tablets are well equipped with SBCs, thereby creating significant demand for them.

However, SBCs are not advanced enough to operate on various processors available in the market. Also, when compared to technologically advanced desktops and laptops, the processing power of single board computers falls short.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Market Potential

To be ahead in the game, several manufacturers are constantly working on remodeling of SBCs. The current processors are highly flexible and are efficient enough to be integrated with several new technologies. The x86-based single board computer is gaining traction due to features such as faster processing and better power saving capabilities, making it suitable for harsh industrial environments. Lately, Udoo x86 SBC was integrated with Intel’s Curie module, which includes a Bluetooth Low Energy radio.

The very affordable and continuously growing Raspberry Pi single-board computers have recently released a new addition to mark their fifth anniversary. The Raspberry Pi Zero W is similar to its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi Zero, except that it comes with Bluetooth capabilities and wireless LAN and is reasonably priced at US$10.

With features such as 512 MB RAM, 1 GHz single-core CPU, and a HAT-compatible 40-pin header, the Raspberry Pi Zero W remains more or less the same. Micro-USB On-The-Go and Mini-HDMI ports, reset headers, composite video, and a CSI camera connector are still present in the latest edition. All are made accessible through an official injection-molded case designed by Kinneir Dufort and T-Zero.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Regional Outlook

High adoption rate of SBCs is the primary driver for the growth of the market in the U.S. The market in this country is pegged to grow over the years owing to increasing gross domestic product and adoption of standard-based systems and its development in application segments such as medical, energy, and transportation.

Due to the presence of large-scale local manufacturers such as Shenzhen Leadsin Technology Co. Ltd, and Lenovator Co., Limited, Asia Pacific is bound to grow during the forecast period. In addition, this regional market is expected to prosper with the growing demand for SBCs across numerous applications, coupled with rising investments in the automation industry, increasing disposable incomes, and stable economic growth.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players operating in the global single board computer market are Advantech, NETBurner, Wandboard, Eurotech Group, Adlink Technology, Mercury Systems, UDOO, Olimex, American Portwell, VersaLogic Corp., Arbor Solutions, Logic, Radisys, Digi International, Kontron, and Advantech.

There are numerous SBC manufacturers operating in the industry. Established as well as new entrants are laying emphasis on reducing prices, providing application-specific customized devices, and expansion of seamless connectivity. Technological developments such as effective designs in applications including healthcare are quite prevalent in the SBCs market. Industry participants are also offering rational measures to curb pollution and environmental degradation.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1334&source=atm

For regional segment, the following regions in the Single Board Computer market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Single Board Computer market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1334&source=atm