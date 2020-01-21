Silicone Sealants Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis 2020

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Overview

Silicone sealants are viscous materials that find valuable use as sealants in various industry verticals. These sealants are not the same as common adhesives; they differ in elasticity and strength. The sealants, when applied between substrates with different elongation rates under pressure or thermal expansion coefficients, need satisfactory elongation and flexibility. Silicone sealants typically also hold inert fillers and are formulated in conjunction with an elastomer to deliver the required flexibility and elongation. Silicone rubber elastomers, for instance, are widely used as sealants in construction, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

This report is a spread of all key trends currently affecting the global silicone sealants market, along with its drivers and restraints. The report offers projections for the global silicone sealants market as it is expected to be over the coming years. Key frames of analysis of the market include data on its recent developments, expressed through methodologies such as Porter’s five force model analysis and a SWOT analysis for the leading players. The report also comprises a review of the global silicone sealants market and its micro and macro influences that are vital for current players as well as hopeful entrants.

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The global silicone sealants market has been developing at a significant pace thanks to its high rate of application for end user from packaging, automotive and construction. The increasing number of environmental concerns linked to synthetic sealants and adhesives has pushed the manufacturers to focus more on the bio-based alternatives and the development of these products. Polyurethane and silicone sealants have so far accounted for the top spots in terms of volume consumed. Silicone sealants are expected to see the fastest growth over the coming years, primarily due to rising levels of product innovation, thereby leading to an overall growth in their applications in the industries of packaging and automobile, where silicone sealants are consumed in high volumes for the purpose of protection and lamination.

The rising demand for sealants by the swiftly expanding construction industry is expected to boost the global silicone sealants market over the coming years. Silicone sealants, as opposed to adhesives, exhibit higher elongation and lower strength. This makes them appropriate for sealing joints and assemblies. Furthermore, the growing number of activities in construction, especially in the BRIC group, is anticipated to fuel the demand for silicone sealants.

The global silicone sealants market is, however, being restricted by the rising environmental regulations and concerns regarding the use of silicone sealants. Due to this, manufacturers are increasingly pushing for the development of bio-based sealants and this move is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth in the global silicone sealants market.

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Emerging economies from Asia Pacific are leading the global silicone sealants market from a geographical perspective, followed by Europe and North America. Growth of the major end user industries such as transportation and construction, particularly in India and China is expected to boost the global silicone sealants market over the forecast period. China especially is likely to show a significant rise in demand for silicone sealants due to the country’s growing consumer demand for high quality products, along with a consistent increase in the growth rate of its construction industry. A bulk of the silicone sealants being used in China are diverted to construction based applications, in which glass curtain walls account for the leading share.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

Some of the leading players in the global silicone sealants market so far, have been 3M Company, BASF, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, H.B Fuller company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RPM International, Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.