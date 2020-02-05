Silicone Sealant Market Size & Future Development Status 2022

Silicone sealant is a viscous material based on silicone polymers that can be used in various industries to block the passage of fluids by sealing and bonding. It is applied in many areas because of its excellent stability, both chemically and thermally. These sealants provide energy savings, which help in lowering the greenhouse gas emissions. Silicone sealants are flexible products used in many industries such as construction, electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial assembly, and maintenance among others. The increasing industrialization and focus on usage of better and more efficient sealants in automotive vehicles have created opportunities for the silicone sealants market. Although many new chemicals have been introduced to the market providing the properties of sealants, yet silicone sealants have been able to create its market demand owing to superior properties in its cost.

Research Methodology

The silicone sealant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

The construction sector is one of the major contributors toward the silicone sealants market. High growth in economy and the increasing per capita income among consumers in the developing countries have increased the demand of construction. Thus, the increasing demand for silicone sealants in these regions. Rising demand for the silicone sealants in the construction industry due to the superior characteristics of the products as compared to other sealants, such as polyurethane, polysulfide, and acrylic, are anticipated to be the important factors to drive the market during the forecast years. This trend is expected to continue with the construction sector leading the market during the forecast period.

By curing method, alkoxy silicone sealants are dominating the market of silicone sealants, which has a huge market in the construction industry with better performance and adhesion to various surfaces. The use of acetoxy sealants in glass insulation is also creating demands for the overall silicone sealants market.

Advancements in technology and the growing concern over the usage of non-eco-friendly products have added to the growth of the market. High manufacturing base in developed and developing countries coupled with the booming construction sector have further contributed to the market demand. Premium prices restrict the market for the silicone sealants in the lower per capita income countries. Yet it is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period in the developing and under-developed countries.

The study of the global silicone sealants market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

There has been an intense competition among the manufacturers due to the presence of many big multinational companies with wide product profiles in silicone sealants. All the companies are focusing on R&D to develop new products with improved efficiency to attain more customers, thereby, increasing their market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the silicone sealants market are Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, and Henkal AG, among many others.

Report Scope:

End-users

Construction

Automotive

Industrial Application

Others

Acetoxy

Oxime

Alkoxy

Others

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

