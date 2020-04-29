Silicone Coated PET Films Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019 – 2027

Silicone Coated PET Films Market: Introduction

Silicone coated PET films are ideal for applications where a dimensionally stable, flexible, and heat-resistant liner is needed. These films feature a blend of flat components of polyester with smooth characteristics of silicone to make a material that has high flexibility, transparency, and endurance.

Silicone coated PET films have smoothly and evenly coated surface, which avoids many drawbacks such as crinkles, avulsions, granules, bubbles, and pinholes

Liner used for pressure sensitive adhesives needs to have a smooth surface, as any roughness between adhesive and the substrate on which it is applied, is undesirable. Silicone coated PET film is a material of choice for pressure sensitive adhesive applications on account of their surface uniformity.

Key Drivers of Silicone Coated PET Films Market

Silicone coated PET films exhibit ‘No label’ appearance, thus, extending better product aesthetics. Rise in demand for aesthetics in the packaging industry is expected to drive silicone coated PET films market in the near future. Silicone coated PET films are transparent and generate a smooth texture to the label, due to which, no roughness is transferred to the adhesive of the label.

Extending the shelf life of food has been one of the challenges faced by food & beverage industry. Packaging with multilayer structures aimed at longer shelf life involve metallized materials for snacks and result in producing the products with difficult recycling process. Food & beverage sector is likely to mark significant demand for silicone coated PET films during the forecast period.

Silicone coated PET films display many advantages such as unique physical properties, high transparency, minor thickness tolerance, fine plasticity, and low heat contractility rate. Surge in demand for convenient packaging in various end-use industries such as shipping and logistics, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals is estimated to present substantial opportunities for silicone coated PET films by 2027.

The silicone coated PET films market is probable to face certain restraints during the forecast period, such as a rise in environmental concerns over plastic usage and subsequent banning of various grades of plastics in the U.S., Europe, China, India, and other geographies. The volatility in the prices of crude oil, which is the raw material for PET resins, is expected to be another restraint for silicone coated PET films market during the forecast period.

Significant Growth Potential in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global silicone coated PET films market can be divided into: electrical & electronics, food & beverage, health care, electrical & electronics, construction, shipping and logistics, cosmetics & personal care, and others including optics and aerospace

Silicone coated PET films are used in various applications such as smart sensors, automotive electronics, actuators, photovoltaics, and generators

Silicone coated PET films are likely to observe a robust demand in electrical & electronics sector during the forecast period. These films have been increasingly used in the electronics industry on account of their key characteristics, such as high dielectric breakdown, hydrophobicity, resistance to high and low temperatures, which enable them to be used in critical and harsh environments in electrical & electronics sector.

Asia Pacific to be a Key Market for Silicone Coated PET Films

In terms of region, the global silicone coated PET films market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is projected to be a leading market for silicone coated PET films during the forecast period.

A significant demand in this region is anticipated to come from its ever-growing packaging industry, particularly for food & beverage applications. Demand for packaged food has been rising in Asia Pacific, owing to urbanization and increase in disposable income of the population.

PET based films exhibit a higher tensile strength, low moisture absorption, better dimensional stability, and high retention of physical properties over a fairly wide temperature range in comparison with other common plastic films. Silicone coated PET films offer superior UV resistance, good optical clarity, superior electrical properties, high gloss, and good gas barrier. Silicone coated PET films are expected to have significant potential in the Asia Pacific region due to their unique applicability, in the near future.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Silicone Coated PET Films Market

The global silicone coated PET films market was highly fragmented in 2018 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period

Industry participants are engaged in significant R&D activities to enhance their product offerings. For instance, Hostaphan silicone coated PET films offered by Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., are characterized by their outstanding release properties in combination with inherent polyester film characteristics such as high mechanical strength, low shrinkage, clarity, and chemical resistance.

