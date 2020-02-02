Silicon Photonics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, SGS Group, ASTM International, ALS

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Silicon Photonics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Silicon Photonics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Silicon Photonics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Silicon Photonics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Silicon Photonics industry situations. According to the research, the Silicon Photonics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Silicon Photonics market.

Global Silicon Photonics market was valued at USD 624.80 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Silicon Photonics Market include:

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

SGS Group

ASTM International

ALS

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

AsureQuality

Underwriters Laboratories Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited