Silicon EPI Wafer Market 2019 Global Analysis Of key Players – Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Sumco Corporation, Epigan

Silicon EPI wafer is mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or epitaxial growth. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. The way for growing the epitaxial layer on monocrystalline silicon or other wafers includes various types of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) categorized as atmospheric pressure CVD (APCVD) or metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD).

Top Market Players: Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Sumco Corporation, Epigan, ASM, Global Wafers, Siltronic, Wafer World Inc., Tokyo Electron and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The silicon EPI wafer market is steadily gaining traction, owing to growth in the semiconductor industry, increase in need for wafers in consumer electronics. In addition, increase in IoT in semiconductors especially in countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the silicon EPI wafer market globally. The silicon EPI wafer market provides numerous growth opportunities to the market players such as Siltronic, Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Wafer World Inc., Global Wafer, and others.

The factors such as increase in demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, rise in usage of GPS, emerging trends of wafer in automotive industry, and growth in the semiconductor industry boost the growth of the silicon EPI wafer market globally. However, increase in shift from homoepitaxy to heteroepitaxy deposition type that increase the overall cost of wafer manufacturing is expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in popularity of IoT in wafers, and growing of smart lighting especially in Korea and China, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global Silicon EPI wafer market is segmented on the basis of type, wafer size, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Heteroepitaxy and Homoepitaxy. By wafer size, the market is divided into 6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, and others. By application, the market is studied across LED, power semiconductor, and MEMS-based devices. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others. Furthermore, others is sub-segmented into telecommunication and lighting. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global silicon EPI wafer market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Global Silicon EPI wafer Market Segmentation



By Type

Heteroepitaxy

Homoepitaxy



By Wafer Size

6-inch

8-inch

12-inch

Others



By Application

LED

Power Semiconductor

MEMS-based Devices



By Industry Vertical

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

