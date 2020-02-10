Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market to witness massive demand from Chemical Industry, Trends, Growth, Forecast By 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

The global market size Silicon Carbide is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are AGSCO Corporation, Entegris Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., ESK-SIC GmbH, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Ltd., Timcal Ltd., and Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.



Key Market Segments:

By Product

Black SiC

Green SiC

Others

By Device

SiC Discrete Devices SiC MOSFET SiC Diode SiC Module Thyristors Others

SiC Bare Die



By Crystal Structure

Zinc Blende (3C-SIC)

Wurtzite (4H-SIC)

Wurtzite (6H-SIC)

Rhombohedral (15R-SIC)

By Application

Power Grid Device

RF Device & Cellular Base Station

High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD)

Flexible Ac Transmission Systems (FACTS)

Lighting Control

Power Supply and Inverter

Flame Detector

Industrial Motor Drive

EV Motor Drive

Electronic Combat System

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Others

By End-Use Vertical

Energy & Power

Automotive

Power Electronics & Telecommunication

