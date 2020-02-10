Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market to witness massive demand from Chemical Industry, Trends, Growth, Forecast By 2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026
The global market size Silicon Carbide is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Some of the key companies profiled in this report are AGSCO Corporation, Entegris Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., ESK-SIC GmbH, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Ltd., Timcal Ltd., and Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
Key Market Segments:
By Product
- Black SiC
- Green SiC
- Others
By Device
- SiC Discrete Devices
- SiC MOSFET
- SiC Diode
- SiC Module
- Thyristors
- Others
- SiC Bare Die
By Crystal Structure
- Zinc Blende (3C-SIC)
- Wurtzite (4H-SIC)
- Wurtzite (6H-SIC)
- Rhombohedral (15R-SIC)
By Application
- Power Grid Device
- RF Device & Cellular Base Station
- High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD)
- Flexible Ac Transmission Systems (FACTS)
- Lighting Control
- Power Supply and Inverter
- Flame Detector
- Industrial Motor Drive
- EV Motor Drive
- Electronic Combat System
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Others
By End-Use Vertical
- Energy & Power
- Automotive
- Power Electronics & Telecommunication
