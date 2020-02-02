Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Microsemi, ROHM Semiconductor, Fuji Electric

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Silicon Carbide Semiconductor players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Silicon Carbide Semiconductor industry situations. According to the research, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market.

Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 290.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,015.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market include:

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Microsemi

ROHM Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

GeneSiC Semiconductor Semikron

Wolfspeed