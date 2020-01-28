Silica Sand Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

The report presented here prepares market players to achieve consistent success while effectively dealing with unique challenges in the global Silica Sand Market. The analysts and researchers authoring the report have taken into consideration multiple factors predicted to positively and negatively impact the global Silica Sand Market. The report includes SWOT and PESTLE analyses to provide a deeper understanding of the global Silica Sand Market. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled based on gross margin, market share, plans, recent developments, target customer demographics, products and applications, and other critical factors. The report also offers regional analysis of the Silica Sand Market with high focus on market growth, growth rate, and growth potential.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silica Sand market will register a -0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8844 million by 2025, from $ 9143.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silica Sand business, shared in Chapter 3.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Silica Sand Market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Silica Sand Market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Silica Sand Market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Silica Sand Market.

This study considers the Silica Sand value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

The segment of 40-70 mesh holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 51%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hydraulic fracturing

Glassmaking

Foundry

Ceramics and Refractories

Others

The glassmaking holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 36% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Covia

AVIC Glass

S. Silica

Badger Mining Corp

Emerge Energy Services LP

Hi-Crush Partners

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Group

Preferred Sands

Shanyuan

Sisecam

Tokai Sand

SAMIN

Minerali Industriali

TENGDA

Lianxin Group

CNBM

Mitsubishi

Kibing

Bathgate Silica Sand

Wolf & Muller

Toyota Tsusho

Duchang xinshiji

Strobel Quarzsand

Aggregate Industries

Sifucel

Fulchiron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

