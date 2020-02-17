Silage Additives-Global Market Outlook (2019-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Silage Additives Market is accounted for $1.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026. Favourable government regulations, demand for quality meat and development in silage quality are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, less awareness among the consumers and increase in feed additives industry are hindering the market growth.

Silage additives are essential in animal nutrition as they are means to develop silage quality and control the conservation process so that by the time of feeding it has retained as many of the nutrients present in the original fresh forage as possible. That in turn improves the animal performance and health; consequently improving the yield and quality of food from animal origin. Silage additive thus help make top quality forage into excellent quality silage.

Based on form, the liquid segment is expected to have a considerable growth in the market owing to the amplified preference for liquid additives due to their easiness in handling, storage, and transport. Liquid concentrates are extremely preferred for application, due to the increased use of chemical additives in developing countries.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increase in awareness and enlarge in the manufacture of corn silage in the US and Canada.

Some of the key players in the Silage Additives Market are BASF, Nutreco, American Farm Products, Dupont Pioneer, Lallemand, Josera, Micron Bio-Systems, Chr. Hansen, Volac, Addcon, Schaumann Bioenergy, Scotmin, ForFarmers, BrettBrothers, ADM, KW Forage System, Carrs Billington, Wynnstay Group and Envirosystems.

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Types Covered:

• Enzymes

• Inoculants

• Sugars

• Organic Acids

• Npn Nutrients

• Chemical Inhibitors

• Other Types

Functions Covered:

• Inhibition Treatment

• Stimulation Treatment

• Other Treatment

Applications Covered:

• Legumes

• Cereal Crops

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

