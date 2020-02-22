Sign Manufacturing Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Sign Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The sign manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $147.57 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a steady CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the sign manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, rise in disposable income, technology development.

The sign manufacturing market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, and displays).

Major players in the global sign manufacturing market include Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., LG Display Co.Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation, and Planar Systems.

The global sign manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The sign manufacturing market is segmented into traditional billboards and signs, digital billboards and signs, others.

By Geography – The global sign manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific sign manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global sign manufacturing market.

