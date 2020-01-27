Shunt Reactor Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2028

The Shunt Reactor Market Report has focused on global industry and other such sectors since its establishment. It has become one of the leading research centric companies research in China. In 2011, The Shunt Reactor Market Report established the high purity materials research center, power research center, and other new departments besides solar wind sapphire segments. The major products sold by The Shunt Reactor Market Report are multi-user research reports along with customized research. In order to provide reliable data or depth research reports, The Shunt Reactor Market Report built a professional team along with good relationships with industry associations, third party research agencies, and government agencies in China. With professional research methodologies and first hand data, The Shunt Reactor Market Report can provide high quality reports for clients all over the world.

2018 is considered as the base year in this report, and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shunt Reactor .

This report studies the global market size of Shunt Reactor , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Shunt Reactor market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Shunt Reactor for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2019 to 2025.

For key companies in the United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers. This analysis takes into account key data measured and collected from 2019 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage Range

Less than 200 KV

200-400 KV

Greater than 400 KV

By Product

Air-core Dry Type

Oil Immersed

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Rating

Fixed Shunt Reactor

Variable Shunt Reactor

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oil-immersed shunt reactor segment to exhibit a strong growth

The oil-immersed shunt reactor segment accounted for 64.8% share of the global shunt reactor market in 2015. This segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 8.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Three phase shunt reactor segment expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the three phase shunt reactor segment dominated the global shunt reactor market in 2015. The segment is estimated to account for 58.3% market value share by the end of 2016. The segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 9.1% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing number of industrial establishments and growing demand for three phase electricity in manufacturing and assembling facilities are expected to play a major role in the growth of this segment. In terms of revenue growth, the single phase shunt reactor segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate than that of the three phase shunt reactor segment in the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period due to expanding electricity transmission and distribution to meet the demand for residential purposes across the globe.

Global shunt reactor market to exhibit a strong growth in developing economies like China and India

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to account for the highest market value share of 32.4% in 2016. Sales revenue of shunt reactors in APEJ and Latin America is estimated to account for second (24.9%) and third largest shares (16.7%) respectively by 2016 end. Consumption of shunt reactors in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher Y-o-Y growth rate due to expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing electrical energy demand majorly from industries based in China and India.

Geographic expansion and strategic investments are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent market players in the global shunt reactor market

ABB Ltd., General Electric (ALSTOM), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Zaporozhtransformator PJSC, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, and Hyosung Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global shunt reactor market. Strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen revenue generation, geographic expansion through organic growth, and new product development and product support technologies are some of the strategies adopted by key market players to expand their market share.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Shunt Reactor product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Shunt Reactor market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Shunt Reactor .

Chapter 3 analyses the Shunt Reactor competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Shunt Reactor market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Shunt Reactor breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.

Chapter 12 depicts Shunt Reactor market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Shunt Reactor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

