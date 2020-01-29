Shower Curtain Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Shower curtains are used in the bathtub or shower for privacy and to the stop water from spraying or flooding outside the bathtub or shower area. Shower curtains come in different sizes and designs. Two types of shower curtains are commonly used – one inside the tub, majorly for decorative or functional use, and the other is used outside of the shower area, meant only for decorative purpose. Shower curtains are commonly made from cloth, vinyl, or plastic.

Global Shower Curtain Market – Competition Landscape

Bombay Dyeing

Founded in 1879, Bombay Dyeing is headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company is engaged mainly in the business of textiles. It manufactures kids wear, stylish linens, leisure clothing, towels, home furnishings, and a whole range of other products. The company is a part of Wadia Group. It has more than 350 exclusive Bombay Dyeing retail stores and over 2000 multi-brand stores across India.

Gary Manufacturing, Inc.

Incorporated in 1958, Gary Manufacturing, Inc. is based in San Diego, California, U.S. The company specializes in industrial and commercial sewing. It offers various products such as bun rack covers, chair caps, chair covers, custom covers, incontinence wear, privacy curtains, RV drapes, rack covers, robe bags, rolled goods, shower curtain accessories, shower curtains, table covers, and washer/dryer covers. Gary Manufacturing, Inc. serves various industries such as hospitality, medical, commercial, industrial, and healthcare.

Oxford Super Blend (Ganesh International Inc.)

Based in Oviedo, Florida, (the U.S.), Oxford Super Blend (Ganesh International Inc.) has experience of over 30 years in the production of hospitality related products. The company offers pillows, mattress and bed pads, bath sheets, thermal blankets, towels, protectors, bathrobes, dish and wash cloths, bathmats, napkins, shower curtains, duvets, lounge and duvet covers, and shams. It also offers customized products. The company provides its products to motels, hotels, salons, hospitals, spas, and other retail businesses through its distributors.

Major companies operating in the global shower curtain market are Sandex Corp, Shri Vinayak Traders (LIV India), M. S. Textiles, Sri Kalyan Export Private Limited, FABTEX, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Target Brands, Inc., Gary Manufacturing, Inc., Bombay Dyeing, Oxford Super Blend (Ganesh International Inc.), LaMont Ltd, Tubular Specialties Manufacturing, Inc., Guardian Equipment, American Textile Systems, Canadian Linen, and Inpro Corporation.