Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sofradir Group, New Imaging Technologies, Sensors Unlimited, Xenics NV

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market was valued at USD 815.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1592.19 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market include:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Sofradir Group

New Imaging Technologies

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics NV

Flir Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Raptor Photonics Limited

Photon Etc.