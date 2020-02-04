Shore Power Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2028

Shore Power Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Shore Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shore Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Shore Power Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

leading vendors in the global shore power market are:

Cavotec (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Global Shore Power Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Electricity across Small Craft Boats

Although shore power largely corresponds to large vessels and ships, the use of electricity on small boats cannot be underestimated. A docket encapsulates a large fleet of craft boats, and the cumulative energy requirements of these boats is quite high. Hence, the global shore power market is growing alongside expansion of fleets across the marine industry.

Use of Shore Power for Aircrafts

The shore power market also includes supply operations for meeting the energy requirements of ground aircrafts. The use of ground power units (GPUs) for aircrafts at military bases and hangars has played a key role in market growth. The use of auxiliary power units for powering aircrafts also corresponds to the shore power market.

Need for Saving Natural Fuels

The Environmental Protection Agency of the US asserts that huge amount of power can be saved by using smart grids for electrification of land vehicles. Hence, the use of Truck Stop Electrification (TSE) for powering parked trucks plays a vital role in market growth.

The global shore power market can be segmented as:

Based on Component

Transformer

Switchgear

Frequency Converter

Cable & accessories

Others (Auxiliary Power System, and Voltage Stabilizers)

