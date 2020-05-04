Shisha Tobacco Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and outlook 2025

This Shisha Tobacco report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represent it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. It not only identifies the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This Shisha Tobacco report has a lot of features to offer about industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis.

Global shisha tobacco market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Global Shisha Tobacco Market, By Product Type (Strong Shisha Tobacco, Mild Shisha Tobacco, Light Shisha Tobacco), Flavor (Fruit, Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, Beverages, Blended Flavours), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Shisha Tobacco Market

Shisha tobacco can be defined as a mixture of tobacco along with water, glycerine, and flavour components and aromatic substances which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavoured and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavour offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption.

Top Key Players:

FUMARI,

Haze Tobacco LLC,

Al Fakher Tobacco Factory,

COM,

Japan Tobacco Inc.,

Alchemist Blend,

SOEX,

Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company,

Prince Molasses,

Romman Shisha,

Mazaya,

Ugly Hookah,

Cloud Tobacco,

Flavors of Americas S.A.,

Al Amir Tobacco

COM.

Market Drivers:

Variety of flavor offerings in shisha tobacco is one of the major driving factors as a large portion of the youth are willing to take up flavoured smoking

High amounts of adoption of shisha tobacco among the various themed-based restaurants and cafes is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and bans posed on the serving and sale of shisha tobacco is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Awareness regarding the increased harmful effects with the usage and smoking of shisha tobacco as compared to cigarette smoking is also expected to restraint the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Mazaya announced that it will present a number of new flavours to the shisha tobacco as well as glass pipes for the hookah apparatus at the TFWA Exhibition and Conference 2018 being held in Cannes.

In February 2017, Mazaya announced the launch of a portable hookah available in a number of flavours. This product launch is aimed at focusing on the hookah lovers that are on the move.

Market Segmentations:

Global Shisha Tobacco Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Flavor

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco

By Flavor

Fruit

Mint

Chocolate

Caramel

Beverages

Blended Flavours

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Shisha Tobacco Market

Global shisha tobacco market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shisha tobacco market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

