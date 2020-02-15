Shear Beam Load Cells Market : In-depth Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12046

The shear beam load cells is designed for low profile scale and process applications. One end of the shear beam contains the mounting holes while the opposite end is where the cell is loaded. The load cell will be mounted on a flat smooth surface with high strength hardened bolts. The larger shear beam cells have more than two mounting holes to accommodate extra bolts to keep the hardware from stretching under stress load.

Based on the types, digital load cells segment is likely to have a huge growth due to the increasing demand for precision weighing, especially in heavy lifting applications. By Geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the high increase in the use of these cells in various applications like aerospace, defense, automotive, oil and gas, and bulk material handling industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shear Beam Load Cells market include Yamato Scale, Thames Side Sensors, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Novatech Measurements Limited, Measurement Specialists and National Scale Technology, LAUMAS Elettronica, Kubota, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Interface, Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Honeywell Sensing and Control, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. and Flintec Group AB.

Types Covered:

• Digital Load Cells

• Analog Load Cells

Applications Covered:

• Transportation

• Retail

• Medical

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

