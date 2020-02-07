Shark Meat Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Global Shark Meat Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Shark Meat industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Shark Meat as well as some small players.

Key Trends

Earlier shark meat was considered a taboo as it displayed a strong odor of ammonia. The meat contained high contents of urea and decomposition of seafood was rampant without adequate cold storage facilities. Today, various techniques involving the use of saltwater, vinegar, lemon juice, and milk can reduce the urea content in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, popular new recipes like shark fillets and steaks are making their way into mainstream to create more growth for the shark meat market. Shark meat market is expected to witness major growth in Asia region, wherein high demand and shark fishing is rampant. The dwindling population of sharks, and negative health impacts associated with shark meats such as increased metallic intake can limit the expansion of the shark meat market.

Conventionally, Asia Pacific region has registered higher number of shark catches, thanks to its widespread practice in countries like Japan. Japan is home to several shark-based cuisines widely popular around the world including fish balls, surimi, fish sausage, and other products. Schillerlocken or smoked belly flaps are extremely popular in Germany. The shark meat market has witnessed a major turnaround as Europe region, wherein shark meat was once a taboo is a major avenue for growth in the world today.

