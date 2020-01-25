QYMarketResearchStore has introduced a new report entitled as Shampoo Market which is a widespread summary of the market that consists of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in the market and also has the different end users. The report incorporates the various drivers as well the factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report, provides the opportunities in the market and their substantial impact on the major players dominating the market.

Top Companies operating in the Global Shampoo market profiled in the report : L’Oral SA, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation among others.

Global shampoo market is forecasted to reach USD 30.69 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

Scope of the Report :

Global shampoo market is segmented by product type into regular shampoo and dry shampoo. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and pharmacies, online stores, and others..

Regional Analysis For Shampoo Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

