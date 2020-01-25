Shale Gas Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

Shale Gas Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Shale Gas industry growth. Shale Gas market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Shale Gas industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Shale Gas Market.

Shale gas is used for a range of applications which includes industrial, power generation, commercial, residential and transportation. It is basically a natural gas which is extracted from different shales. Some major shales are Marcellus, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken among others. In industries, shale gas is used to produce ethane which is a feed stock for various industries. Shale gas itself is used as feedstock for fertilizer industry to produce ammonia. Shale gas is used in power industry replacing coal. Many countries are converting their coal fired power plants to gas fired power plants to reduce carbon emissions. Commercial and residential sectors use shale gas for space heating or cooling, water heaters, and cooking purposes among others. Shale gas is also used as fuel for vehicles.

List of key players profiled in the report:

ExxonMobil, Chesapeake Energy, Shell, Total SA, ConocoPhillips, Dart Energy, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, BHP Billiton Limited, BP Plc, Cabot Oil and Gas,

By Technology

Horizontal Drilling, Hydraulic Fracturing, Water Usage Issue

By Application

Industrial, Power Generation,

The report analyses the Shale Gas Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Shale Gas Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

