SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis

Sodium glucose transporters are proteins responsible for reabsorption of glucose from kidneys. This protein family has two members: sodium glucose cotransporter-1 (SGLT1) and sodium glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2). SGLT2 is expected to reabsorb 90% of the glucose from kidneys, while SGLT1 absorbs the remaining 10%. SGLT2 inhibitors are drugs that affect the action of SGLT2 proteins, thereby reducing blood glucose levels. Hence, these are important in the treatment for type II diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors called glifozins have four members: canaglifozin, dapaglifozins, ipraglifozin, and empaglifozins. Canaglifozin are most widely used and found to have more affinity toward SGLT2. Besides reducing the blood glucose level, it also lowers blood pressure and promotes weight loss.

SGLT2 inhibitors are expected to have high consumption in the near future due to simple treatment method and relatively better results and preferred line of treatment for type II diabetes. Additionally, rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to drive the global SGLT2 Inhibitors Market.

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 25.8 million people were diagnosed with diabetes in 2010 which increased to 29.1 million in 2012 in the U.S. According to a study conducted by the organization based on World Health Organization Data worldwide, prevalence of diabetes is expected to rise from 2.8% in 2000 to 4.4% by 2030. This exponential growth in diabetic population is expected to drive the global SGLT2 inhibitors market.

However, the contra-indications associated with SGLT2 inhibitors treatment and patient selection criteria are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global SGLT2 inhibitors market. Furthermore, there are very few generic alternatives available for the drug which limits its access across the regions. This hampers the growth of the market.

Based on inhibitor molecule, three SGLT2 inhibitors have been approved and recommended in type II diabetes. These are canaglifozin, dapaglifozin, and empaglifozin. These drugs differ on their patient selection and related side effects. For instance, canaglifozin has a concern of hyperkalemia while dapaglifozin has concern in development of bladder cancer and accordingly the patient selection of these treatment types differ. All of the SGLT2 inhibitors are administered orally; however, their kinetics and time of action differ. Canaglifozin is the most widely used among other SGLT2 inhibitors, and very few generic brands are available in the markets for this drug. Dapaglifozin has no generic brands available in the market and is marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

In terms of region, the global SGLT2 inhibitors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for major share of the global SGLT2 inhibitors market. The market in the region is expected to grow at higher rate owing to rising prevalence of diabetes and well-established health care infrastructure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of the global SGLT2 inhibitors market driven by growing industry and stringent manufacturing rules and regulations. The SGLT2 inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a promising growth in the near future led by emerging markets such as India and China.

Major players in the SGLT2 inhibitors market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceutical (part of Johnson & Johnson), GRUPO TECNIMEDE, Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Edifício Bluepharma, and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.