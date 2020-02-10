Sewer Machine Market by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Worldwide Sewer Machine Market report of 2018 provides a detailed market overview as well as industry analysis for / of companies, manufacturers and distributors covering data on gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, sale price and more.

Sewer machine Market is expected to grow US$ 80,675 K by 2025 from US$ 73,516 K in 2017.

Increasingly growing population and widespread trend of urbanization across the globe has resulted in extensively maturing water infrastructure. In the year 2017, the global population had reached ~7.6 Bn. According to the United Nations, by 2050 the demand for water is projected to increase by nearly 55%, whereas the population count is anticipated to further increase up to approximately 11.2Bn by the year 2100. This growth trend in response is expected to increase the pressure on the existing infrastructure and the challenge presented would continue persistently.

The sewer machine market is expected to grow at a low pace registering a CAGR of 1.3% globally. The major factor affecting the demand for sewer Machine is increasing investments in maintenance and operation of sewer and water utilities, by governments in developing and developed countries, in order to provide clean sanitation facilities.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the sewer machine market in the coming year is the focus on the usage of recycled water for sewer jetting. The trend has been initiated by the European vendors entering the North American landscape, coupled with the ability of the domestic manufacturers to show up novel combination truck models enabled with water recycling capabilities.

At present, water recycling holds a smaller fragment of sewer cleaning activity, the technology is expected to witness significant adoption in the future. The adoption is expected to remain mainly directed to environmental water conservation, as well as for increasing the potential productivity gained by reduced need for water tank refill.

Sewer machine market by maximum tank capacity is fragmented into less than 1000-gallon, 1000-3000 gallon, and more than 3000 gallons. The segmentation is based upon the range of tank capacity used by the sewer machines for different applications. For instance, the less than 1000-gallon tank capacity is majorly used for personal application in the residential sector. Whereas, more than 3000 gallons of sewer machine tanks are majorly used for the large projects conducted by the municipalities or contractors.

The overall sewer machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the sewer machine market. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Sewer machine market industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction 12 Key Takeaways 13 Sewer Machine Market Landscape 14 Sewer Machine Market – Key Industry Dynamics 27 Sewer Machine Battery – Global Market Analysis 30 Sewer Machine Market Analysis – By Maximum Tank Capacity 33 Sewer Machine Market – Geographical Analysis 37 Industry Landscape 73 Competitive Landscape 76 Global Sewer Machine Market – Company Profile 78 Appendix 106

