Serving varied end users, Cannabis Cultivation to underscore growth over the forecast period 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Cannabis Cultivation market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Cannabis Cultivation market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Cannabis Cultivation market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive landscape is predicted to be more fragmented. Key names in the global cannabis cultivation market are:

Sativa, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Maricann, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Key trends and driver

The global cannabis cultivation market is on a upward trajectory owing to various trends and drivers.

·The use of cannabis in medicines as treatments is really fuelling the market. Food and Drug administration has approved use for epilepsy – the rare and severe strains of Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Besides, in a research done recently, The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids, it has been found that there is a positive correlation of cannabis and treatment of conditions such as dementia.

People are enthusiastic about pot tourism. Therefore, the demand for superior cannabis is on a rise, leading to more growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. There are states like Colorado and Washington that are witnessing the trend full throttle – 51% since 2014.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Analysis

The region that will demonstrate remarkable growth is North America owing to presence of key players and some of the most potent legalized markets like Canada and United States. Canopy Growth is a good example. It has tripled cultivation sin 2018 and is on an upward trajectory since.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

