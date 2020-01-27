Serving numerous end-users, Cloud ITSM market anticipated to continue to rise between 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Cloud ITSM market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Cloud ITSM Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Cloud ITSM industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Cloud ITSM market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Cloud ITSM market

The Cloud ITSM market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Cloud ITSM market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Cloud ITSM market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Cloud ITSM market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Developments

The growth of digitalization across multiple industries has paved way for multiple developments across the global cloud ITSM market.

ServiceNow provides value-added services for cloud ITSM, and has emerged as a key vendor in the market. The agility and speed of cloud ITSM services provided by the company have helped it in attracting a large consumer base. Furthermore, the success stories of the company’s services have played an integral role in its popularity. A number of businesses that previously underscored ServiceNow’s services have now become regular consumers to the company.

The need for developing a strong net of security across large businesses has played to the advantage of the market players. The market vendors are focusing on developing effective cloud-based solutions that can help in garnering the attention of the masses. It is also true that the need for improved monitoring of stored data is an indispensable requirement across large companies.

Some of the leading vendors in the global cloud ITSM market are:

Cherwell Software (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Ivanti (US)

Hornbill (UK)

Citrix Systems (US)

Axios Systems

Global Cloud ITSM Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cyber Attacks

The need for a common portal to access sharable information has necessitated the presence of cloud hosting platforms. There is tremendous demand for securing key assets and information of companies, individuals, and entities. Information stored on hardware devices is at a risk of being lost to cyberattacks and unanticipated system failures. Hence, cloud ITSM has emerged as a panacea for the commercial and industrial sectors. The rapid digitalization of processes within key industries is a key standpoint from the perspective of market growth. Moreover, rising incidence of cyberattacks and intrusions have also driven companies towards the use of cloud ITSM platforms.

Business Growth and Corporate Ethics

There is a large playfield of opportunities floating in the global cloud ITSM market. The market vendors are projected to tie up with large business units in order to develop a permanent consumer base. Moreover, the relentless efforts made by government authorities to standardize business processes has also aided market growth. State-level planning authorities have been quick to adopt digital platforms for accelerated integration of key services. Besides, development of databases for analytic testing across business entities has also driven market demand.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Cloud ITSM market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

