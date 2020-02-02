Service Robotics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Kuka AG, Irobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime as, DJI, Honda Motor Co.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Service Robotics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Service Robotics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Service Robotics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Service Robotics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Service Robotics industry situations. According to the research, the Service Robotics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Service Robotics market.

Global Service Robotics Market was valued at USD 11.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.67 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Service Robotics Market include:

Kuka AG

Irobot Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime as

DJI

Honda Motor Co.

Adept Technology

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bluefin Robotics

ECA Group

Aethon Delaval International AB

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Intuitive Surgical

Parrot SA