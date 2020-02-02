Service Procurement Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- DCR Workforce, SAP Fieldglass, Peoplefluent, Upwork, Workmarket

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Service Procurement Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Service Procurement market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Service Procurement market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Service Procurement players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Service Procurement industry situations. According to the research, the Service Procurement market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Service Procurement market.

Global Service Procurement Market was valued at USD 637.99 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1541.68 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Service Procurement Market include:

DCR Workforce

SAP Fieldglass

Peoplefluent

Upwork

Workmarket

Enlighta

Beeline

PRO Unlimited

Superior Group

Provade